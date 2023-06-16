By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville man charged in death of 19-year-old in Flowery Branch
A Gainesville man was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 19-year-old shot in January at a Flowery Branch apartment, police said.

Faustino Junior Sanchez, 18, was charged with felony murder in the Jan. 10 shooting of Mateo Rizo, who died more than a month later.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Jan. 10 to the Tree Park Apartments in Flowery Branch, where Rizo was found lying in the kitchen with a gunshot wound.

Police said Rizo died Feb. 17, turning the case into a homicide.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey confirmed Sanchez was charged with murder in connection to Rizo’s death but did not release further information.