Gainesville man charged in crash that injures 5

A Gainesville man was charged with leaving the scene of a Saturday, Oct. 15 wreck on Athens Highway that injured five people, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.
Jose Luis Muniz, 19, was also charged with five counts of serious injury by vehicle among other charges hours after a wreck on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road.
Muniz was driving south on Athens Highway around 9 p.m. Saturday in a BMW when he hit a Honda Odyssey minivan that turned left from Smallwood Road onto the highway.
Five people in the minivan, including three teenagers, were injured.
One of the teenagers was critically injured and taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, and the other two teens were seriously injured.
The two adults in the minivan were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Muniz was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 16. He also faces three counts of second-degree child cruelty, reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.
The crash is still under investigation.