Gainesville man accused of pulling gun on fire department members during medical call

A Gainesville man was accused of pulling a gun on Hall County Fire Rescue members after asking for painkillers Monday, May 23, according to authorities.

Keith Bailey, 76, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public safety officer Monday and booked in to the Hall County Jail.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Daly said deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. to a request for help from the fire department on Gulls Wharf Drive.

Daly did not know the specific details of the original call but said the Gainesville man was in pain.