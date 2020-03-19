Gainesville man accused of intimidating witnesses in attempted murder case

Police say a 24-year-old alleged gang member intimidated witnesses through social media in the case of a man now convicted of attempted murder.



Thomas D’angelo Clark, of Gainesville, was charged with participation in a gang Wednesday, March 18, after being charged in February with intimidating witnesses.

“He is an alleged member of the Gangster Disciples and was allegedly intimidating witnesses in the Willie Moran case via social media,” Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van wrote in an email. Moran, 25, of Gainesville, was convicted Feb. 5 on three counts of attempted murder and two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property.

Clark's attorney Brett Willis declined to comment.

Gainesville Police investigators became aware of the intimidation on Feb. 3, which is “around the time” of when it happened, Van said.

“From what I understand, it was through a Facebook status. He threatened to cause harm to those who came forth to anyone involved in the investigation,” Van said.

Clark has been incarcerated since February on the intimidating witnesses charge.

Moran is serving a 130-year sentence after pleading guilty in December to multiple charges in the shooting of a man Jan. 23, 2019, at the Huddle House as well as causing a woman to fall and break her arm and shooting at two people in a car, also causing injuries.