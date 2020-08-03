Gainesville man, 19, killed in Candler Road wreck, at least four others injured

A Gainesville man was killed and four others — including two children — were injured in a Saturday, Aug. 1, wreck on Candler Road, according to authorities.
Travion Jymere Cockfield, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on Candler Road near Candler Park Drive.
Georgia State Patrol assistant post commander Sgt. C.E. Parker said Cockfield was driving a Ford Focus sedan northbound on Candler Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on a right-hand curve. The Ford Focus traveled into the southbound lane and struck a GMC Sierra pickup truck head-on, Parker said.
The driver of the pickup truck, Ricardo Rodriguez, 36, of Gainesville, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. Rodriguez’s passenger, who has not been identified by state patrol, was transported for serious injuries.
“Three children were in the back seat of the truck. Two of (the) children were flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries,” Parker wrote in an email. Authorities say the third child was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but it is so far unclear whether they were injured.
No charges will be filed.
Parker did not release any further names, ages or details on conditions Sunday, Aug. 2.