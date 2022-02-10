Gainesville Fire names new deputy chief

A 20-year veteran of the Gainesville Fire Department has become its new deputy chief.
Zach Philyaw was promoted by Fire Chief Brandon Ellis to the No. 2 position.
“Zach has been a member of the department for 20 years, and through those 20 years, he has garnered a tremendous amount of respect from everyone he has contact with,” Ellis said in a statement. “The most common phrase you will hear from anyone who has interactions with Zach is that he is ‘real and genuine’.”
Ellis himself started at the top job at the beginning of the year, succeeding Fire Chief Jerome Yarbrough.
Starting with Gainesville Fire in 2002, Philyaw has also served on the Georgia Search and Rescue team for eight years.
“I’m humbled to be appointed deputy fire chief,” Philyaw said in a statement. “This department and city have been there for my family and I through some very hard times, and I owe them more than they will ever know.”