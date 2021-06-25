Gainesville driver, passenger extricated from car after Browns Bridge Road crash

A driver and passenger from Gainesville were extricated from their car that overturned after striking a ditch Thursday, June 24, on Browns Bridge Road, according to authorities.



Driver Allison Miklos, 23, and passenger Kristen Miklos, 56, both of Gainesville, were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for injuries after a crash around 6 p.m. Thursday on Browns Bridge Road east of Hidden Hills Drive.

Georgia State Patrol Cpl. J.G. Tucker said Brian Presley, 35, of Lula, was driving eastbound in a Dodge Ram on Browns Bridge Road while Miklos was driving westbound in a Jeep Renegade.

Tucker said Presley’s truck crossed the center line and sideswiped the Jeep.

Both vehicles struck a ditch, but the Jeep overturned.

Tucker said Presley and passenger Tyler Crump, 24, of Commerce, had “complaints of injury,” but he did not clarify how serious the injuries were for those involved in the Thursday crash.