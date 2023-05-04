Four boys charged after chase, investigation into stolen car

Four boys were charged after an investigation into a stolen car and a chase through the city of Gainesville, police said.



The case began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, when a woman reported she had been robbed at gunpoint by four boys, who took her white Hyundai passenger car, Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

Officers came into contact with the car on Industrial Boulevard at Georgia Avenue, where the driver and passengers car fled the scene, Holbrook said.

Officers pursued the car until it crashed in the area of Ridgewood Avenue and Crestview Place.

The four boys ran but were apprehended shortly thereafter by police and Sheriff’s Office deputies, Holbrook said.

Holbrook did not have information on the boys’ ages other than to say there were all juveniles.

All four were charged as juveniles with theft by taking. Their names were not released.

Holbrook said there was a possibility of further charges.