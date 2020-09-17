Forsyth man sentenced in case involving paying girls over Snapchat, Instagram for sexual images

A Cumming man was sentenced this week to 28 years in federal prison in a child pornography case, in which he was accused of using Snapchat and Instagram to offer gift certificates to girls in exchange for sexually explicit material. This went on for at least two years until his arrest in August 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Edward Okenica, 24, pleaded guilty in March to 11 counts of producing child pornography in the case referred to by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as “sextorting.”

“Okenica victimized dozens of girls as young as 12 years old from his home,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a statement. “He is a sexual predator who exploited the vulnerability and fragility of his victims by relying on the relative anonymity of social media platforms. This case is a reminder that sextortion remains a huge threat to our youth and to their families, and parents need to remain vigilant to guard against it by monitoring their children’s social media activities.”