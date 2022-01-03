Forsyth kidnapping suspect facing additional charges

According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexis Ramanul Zecena-Lopez, 55, on Aug. 18 and charged him with rape, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He was accused of pointing a gun at the victim and threatening to kill her while detaining her inside a bedroom of his residence, according to the FBI affidavit. The affidavit, which charges Zecena-Lopez with fleeing prosecution, said when released on bond, the Forsyth County man was given a GPS ankle monitor.

On Dec. 26, the Cumming Police Department received a complaint of two missing people, Zecena-Lopez’s ex-wife Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, and their daughter Rachel Zecena, 6, both of Cumming.

Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said Parada-Olivas was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, when she told her boyfriend she was going to meet Zecena-Lopez to pick up their daughter, who reportedly had COVID-19.

Cumming Police were unable to track Zecena-Lopez’s and Parada-Olivas’ through their phones. They then began using license plate reader data to find Parada-Olivas’ Ford Focus.

Parada-Olivas’ credit cards were used Dec. 26 at a QT gas station in Austell and a Wells Fargo ATM inside the station for a total of $800.

Surveillance footage showed Parada-Olivas pumping gas while Zecena-Lopez used the ATM, according to the affidavit..

Later, a bank informed law enforcement of four transactions for $203.95 and an ATM being used in San Diego.

Forsyth County’s pretrial services was alerted Dec. 27 that Zecena-Lopez had removed his ankle monitor around 10 p.m. Dec. 26, in Austell, according to the affidavit. The ankle monitor was later recovered by Cobb County authorities.

Parada-Olivas sent a text message around Dec. 27 to a Georgia relative “indicating that she was not safe and asking why the police had not been called,” according to the affidavit.

That relative used the “Find my iPhone” feature and “informed the Cumming Police Department that (Parada-Olivas) appeared to be in Tijuana, Mexico,” according to the affidavit.

An Amber Alert was issued for the mother and daughter early on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The Mexican Municipal Police found all three people Dec. 28, in a hotel in Tijuana, according to the affidavit.

Marsh said Zecena-Lopez had not been brought back to Forsyth County on the kidnapping charge as of Monday, Jan. 3.