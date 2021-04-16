Former Love is All You Knead owner found not guilty of sex offender restriction violation charge





Endrick Joseph Torres, of Bethlehem, was acquitted on the charge April 6 following a bench trial before Hall County Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver.

In a bench trial, the judge provides a verdict instead of a jury.

Torres owned Love is All You Knead doughnut and ice cream shop on the Gainesville square but was arrested June 18, 2019, by Gainesville Police.

Torres was originally charged with first-degree forgery and violation of the Georgia sex offender law, but the forgery charge was dismissed the following month after a Magistrate Court hearing.

Torres was indicted in October 2019 on one count of violation of sexual offender restrictions. The charge said the business was within 1,000 feet of Waldorf and Wonder “a learning center where children congregate.”

According to the indictment, Torres was previously convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in New York in 2014.

The Times reached out to defense attorney Anna Szatkowski asking if she or Torres wanted to comment on the outcome of the case.

“The judge listened closely to the facts and the law that both sides presented her, and she determined that the state had not proven Mr. Torres guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Szatkowski wrote in an email. “We think that it was the appropriate outcome in this case, and that Mr. Torres did not violate the registration law.”

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh did not provide a comment by press time.

Oliver’s office did not return a call for comment Friday, April 16.