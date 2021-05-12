Former Hall County Juvenile Court clerk given suspended sentence, ordered to pay restitution in theft case

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a warrant back in December 2018 after a months-long investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office said Marceleno took the money between February 2016 and February 2018 when she resigned.

“During a standard audit following the resignation, court officials discovered the missing money and notified the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said after the arrest.

Marceleno was charged in the single-count accusation in July 2019.

She was given a total sentence of eight years with the first six months in Hall County work release and the remainder on probation. However, Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver allowed for the custodial time to be suspended upon payment of $5,000 on May 7 and $5,000 on June 7.

“If $5,000 is not paid by (May 7), defendant shall report to work release on (May 9),” according to the sentencing documents.”If another $5,000 (is) not paid by (June 7), (Marceleno) shall report to work release on (June 10).”

Probation may be terminated at four years if the full restitution has been paid, according to the sentencing documents.

Under the First Offender Act, Marceleno will have the case discharged “without court adjudication of guilt” if she fulfills the terms of the sentence.

Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not respond to calls or emails seeking comment.

Marceleno declined to comment when contacted by The Times.