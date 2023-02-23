Former GBI agents tell the true story of the Cocaine Bear

On Dec. 22, 1985, the Associated Press reported that “GBI investigators searching for cocaine dropped by an airborne smuggler found a ripped-up shipment of the sweet-smelling powder and the remains of a bear that apparently died of a multimillion-dollar high.”

Agents found 40 packages totaling 88 pounds valued at as much as $20 million.

They initially believed the bear “ate several million dollars worth of the cocaine,” but an autopsy later found that the binge was more akin to a bump. Kenneth Alonso, the state’s chief medical examiner at the time, said the bear absorbed 3-4 four grams of cocaine into its blood stream, though it could have eaten more.

A souvenir-style shop in Lexington called Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall claims that their mascot, a taxidermied bear named Pablo EskoBear, is the real Cocaine Bear found in 1985.

But Francis “Fran” Wiley, a former GBI agent based in Gainesville who sent the agents who found the bear, said it had been dead for several months and was badly decomposed. Wiley, of Gainesville, also said its teeth and claws were taken out for examination.

“I think it’s just evil,” she said of the mall profiting from the Cocaine Bear.