Former Gainesville High teacher, golf coach charged with child molestation

A former Gainesville High teacher was charged with child molestation after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a student, police said.

Cameron Millholland, 26, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, at his Dawsonville home and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains.

Gainesville Police began investigating Aug. 18 after being notified by Gainesville City School System officials that Millholland “was having inappropriate and improper conduct with a 16-year-old girl,” police said in a news release.

Millholland sent a video to the girl of himself masturbating, said Lt. Kevin Holbrook.

Millholland, who taught social studies and coached boys golf, was put on leave. He was hired at Gainesville High in Aug. 2019.

“During the course of the investigation, a pattern of alleged inappropriate behavior was found,” police said. “Information was developed that Millholland had an inappropriate relationship with a student via electronic communications.”



The case is still under investigation, and police asked for anyone with information to contact the police department at gainesville.org/659/submit-a-tip.

“Safety of students and staff is our top priority,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement. “We encourage students and stakeholders to report any such allegations to be investigated. We are thankful to (Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy) Williams and the entire Red Elephant community for their ongoing support.”

Williams said in a statement that “while we are shocked and devastated by the action of one of our former employees, we applaud the students for coming forward.”

“Safety is always the top priority, and the (Gainesville High School) administration responded quickly to the allegations,” Williams said. “Resources have been and will be available to those impacted by this incident.”

