Former Gainesville doctor sentenced to house arrest, probation in Medicaid fraud case

A former Gainesville doctor was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading guilty in a nearly $100,000 Medicaid fraud case, according to court documents.

Guy Jordan, 69, was sentenced July 29 to six months house arrest and five years probation by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin. Jordan was granted First Offender status.

Under First Offender status, Jordan will have the case discharged from his record if he fulfills the terms of his sentence.

Jordan was originally indicted in September 2021 with Medicaid fraud and false statements in a case handled by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.