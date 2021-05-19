Former fishing guide sentenced for boat sale scam

Watson was first arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in July 2018 after a lengthy investigation. Watson was implicated in theft by deception and fraud cases in Forsyth, Walton, Ware, Banks and Monroe counties, Aiken County, S.C., and the cities of Gainesville, Milton, Roswell and Alpharetta.



Alleged victims told the Forsyth County News that Watson used Craigslist to advertise new Carolina Skiff boats for sale, taking deposits of about $9,000 from people in Georgia and South Carolina.

Each of Watson’s alleged victims say they never received the boats and that within months after securing deposits for boats Watson took thousands of dollars from them under the guise of a legitimate investment deal.

In October 2018, Watson was brought up on additional charges after more alleged victims came forward, and in January 2019, Watson was charged with being in possession of cash and a cashier’s check worth $25,000 which Watson obtained “by deceitful means, by contracting to sell a boat that he did not own and did not have the ability and intent to deliver said boat,” according to court documents. He was also accused of defrauding other victims out of thousands of dollars.