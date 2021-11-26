Flowery Branch man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder

A Flowery Branch man who investigators said broke into a woman’s home and threatened to kill her and himself was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder this week, according to court documents.

Christopher Robin Rose, 53, received a 35-year sentence by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal, but will be allowed to serve 18 of the years on probation. The judge allowed Rose to receive credit for time served since October 2020.

According to prior court testimony, Rose was accused of entering a woman’s bedroom Oct. 25, 2020, on Mountain Laurel Walk, threatening to kill her and himself.