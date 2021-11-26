Flowery Branch man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder

A Flowery Branch man who investigators said broke into a woman’s home and threatened to kill her and himself was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder this week, according to court documents.
Christopher Robin Rose, 53, received a 35-year sentence by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal, but will be allowed to serve 18 of the years on probation. The judge allowed Rose to receive credit for time served since October 2020.
According to prior court testimony, Rose was accused of entering a woman’s bedroom Oct. 25, 2020, on Mountain Laurel Walk, threatening to kill her and himself.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Richard Sinyard said at a Magistrate Court hearing Rose tried to open some duct tape, and the woman fought for the gun by wrapping her hands around the weapon.
The gun discharged, but no one was hit, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the woman was able to escape to a neighbor’s home and call 911.
Law enforcement stopped Rose’s vehicle at the intersection of Falcon Parkway and Martin Road, where he was apprehended, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to attempted murder, Rose was also charged in a June indictment with aggravated assault, home invasion, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said he felt the sentence imposed was appropriate.
“The only thing that kept it from being homicide is that Rose did not succeed due (to) his victim’s bravery,” Darragh said in a statement.
Rose was also required to show proof of attending two 12-step meetings or an equivalent per week for 13 years.
Defense attorney Jay Abt did not return multiple calls for comment this week.