Flowery Branch man sentenced in attempted rape of 10-year-old

A Flowery Branch man was convicted Wednesday, May 18, on charges of attempted rape and child molestation involving a 10-year-old girl, according to authorities.
Korentheus Bailey, 32, was also found guilty by a jury on aggravated sexual battery Wednesday following roughly 90 minutes of deliberation.
The indictment included six counts of child molestation ranging from October 2020 and February 2021.
Flowery Branch Police previously told The Times the department began its investigation after receiving information Feb. 8, 2021, though they did not clarify what information they received.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said DNA evidence from Bailey was found.
Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller sentenced Bailey to 30 years in prison with life on probation.
“The molestation of young children is among the most pernicious and evil type of crime,” Darragh said in a statement.
Defense attorney Hammond Law III did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday, May 19.