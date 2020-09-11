Flowery Branch woman charged in fatal wreck

Update, Monday, Sept. 14: Georgia State Patrol said they have secured warrants for the driver from the Sept. 4 fatal crash.

Sgt. C.E. Parker said the warrants are for the arrest of Caroline Anna Debs, 81, of Flowery Branch, on the charges of second-degree vehicular homicide, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to maintain lane. All of these charges are misdemeanors.

Parker was unsure if the warrants have been served.

A Flowery Branch man was killed after a two-car collision Friday, Sept. 4, on McEver Road in Flowery Branch, according to authorities.

Thurston Allyn Prince, 75, died after the wreck around 2 p.m. Friday on McEver Road north of Lake Run Drive.

Georgia State Patrol said Caroline Anna Debs, 81, of Flowery Branch, was driving a Mazda MPV northbound and crossed over the center line, striking Prince’s Toyota Camry.

No charges were announced by state patrol, and the case is still under investigation.

No further information was given by state patrol.