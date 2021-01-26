Flowery Branch man charged in fatal November crash

A Flowery Branch man was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide almost two months after the crash that killed a Sugar Hill woman, according to authorities.
Leonardo Cruz-Venegas, 29, was also charged with driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, serious injury by vehicle and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were called out around 8:50 p.m. Nov. 25 to a wreck on McEver Road north of Lake Run Drive.
State patrol assistant post commander Sgt. C.E. Parker said a northbound Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and struck a Volkswagen Jetta head-on in the southbound lane.
Sophia Garcia, 19, who was driving the Jetta, died at the scene, Parker said.
Cruz-Venegas, who was driving the Corolla, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries with his passenger, Dawson Ramsey Davis, 19, of Flowery Branch, who had serious injuries, Parker said.
Parker did not have new information on Davis’ condition Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation of the case.
Once the investigation was completed, Parker said state patrol swore out the warrants for Cruz-Venegas.
Cruz-Venegas was booked Monday, Jan. 25, into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
No attorney information was available Tuesday from Magistrate Court officials.