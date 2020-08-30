Flowery Branch 5-year-old dies in 3-car crash at Athens Highway

A 5-year-old from Flowery Branch died Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash near Smallwood Road and Athens Highway in South Hall, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Five adults in the wreck received minor injuries.

The girl was identified as Tania Sanchez-Fierros, a passenger in a Honda Odyssey minivan that crashed around 10 p.m. Aug. 29 and was driven by Sandra Fierros Nunez, 42, of Flowery Branch, Cpl. Josh Hedden, assistant post commander of GSP Post 6 in Gainesville, said. She was pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday, deputy coroner Kevin Wetzel told The Times, adding that the driver was the girl’s grandmother. Samanth Sanchez Fierros, 22, of Flowery Branch was also a passenger.

Charges against the driver are pending the completion of the investigation.