Firefighters face fire, heavy black smoke at Gainesville home

A two-story Gainesville home had heavy black black smoke coming from its roof Thursday, April 20, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 7:15 a.m. Thursday to the 3300 block of East Vale Circle, where crews deployed a hose and began a search.
The homeowner was not at home when the fire broke out, according to Hall County Fire Rescue.
After controlling the fire, a ladder truck was used to cut vents open in the roof to release the smoke.
The total loss of the house was roughly 30%, according to authorities.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.