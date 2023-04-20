By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Firefighters face fire, heavy black smoke at Gainesville home
Firefighters used a ladder truck Thursday, April 20, to cut vents in a Gainesville home's roof to release the remaining smoke after a fire. (Photo provided by Hall County Fire Rescue)

A two-story Gainesville home had heavy black black smoke coming from its roof Thursday, April 20, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters responded around 7:15 a.m. Thursday to the 3300 block of East Vale Circle, where crews deployed a hose and began a search.

The homeowner was not at home when the fire broke out, according to Hall County Fire Rescue.

After controlling the fire, a ladder truck was used to cut vents open in the roof to release the smoke.

The total loss of the house was roughly 30%, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.