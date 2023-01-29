Firefighters battle house fire in South Hall

Firefighters responded Sunday morning to a house fire in Flowery Branch, Hall County Fire Rescue said.
Crews found flames and smoke coming from the back left corner of a one-story home around 10:45 a.m. on the 6100 block of Spout Springs Road.
“Crews attacked the bulk of the fire from inside the residence,” Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimblerlie Ledsinger said in a news release. “The fire was extinguished quickly within 15 minutes from being dispatched.”
She said there were no injuries and firefighters didn’t find anyone in the home.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.