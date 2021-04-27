Female driver dies in South Hall wreck

One driver was killed and another driver was sent to the Gainesville hospital following a Tuesday, April 27, wreck on Atlanta Highway in South Hall, according to authorities.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Atlanta Highway south of Holiday Road to a crash involving two cars.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the crash killed a female driver and injured the other male driver, who was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment.
Booth said there were no passengers.
Authorities have not identified the female victim, as they are trying to notify the next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.