Extra deputies sent to West Hall High after student said he was going to bring gun to campus

Additional Hall County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to West Hall High School on Monday after a student said in a group chat that he planned to bring a gun to campus.
No arrests have been made.
The student sent the message from an account with no assigned identity on Sunday, according to Stan Lewis, spokesman for the Hall County School District.
The threat has been turned over to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, though no further details have been provided yet.
