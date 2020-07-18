East Hall teacher, coach faces charges of sexual battery

An East Hall teacher and coach has been charged with sexual battery by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Eric Fowler, 32, who goes by Eric, was arrested Friday, July 17, and is at the Hall County Jail without bond, according to jail records. He has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery of a person over 16 years old.

Fowler teaches at East Hall Middle School and is the head baseball coach for East Hall High School. He was named to that position in 2016.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis confirmed Saturday, July 18, that the school system was aware of the arrest and conducting its own internal investigation, but as of Saturday Fowler is still employed by the school system.

“The district takes it very seriously, and again, it is being reviewed by personnel, and it will be addressed appropriately,” Lewis said.



Additional information was not immediately available from the Sheriff's Office on Saturday.