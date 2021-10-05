Don’t use fire to kill bugs at your house, officials say

There’s a better way to rid your home of bugs than trying to fry them in a fire.

That’s the message from Hall County fire officials who put out a statement on Tuesday saying that two house fires in the past six weeks were caused by homeowners who tried to get rid of pests with open flames.

“We see this on occasion and realize that we need to take the opportunity to educate our citizens that when you use devices, or open flames, then there is a potential to lose the house to fire,” Fire Marshal Bryan Cash wrote in a statement to The Times. “We always recommend having a professional assist if you have a rodent or insect problem, and remember that aerosol cans and lighters are not a safe approach to any form of blowtorch.”

On Sept. 28, the owner of a home on the 4600 block of Weatherford Road used a homemade torch — a stick with a towel wrapped around the end — to burn Joro spider webs near the gutter line of the house. The overhanging roof caught fire, which then spread to the attic, according to the fire department.

On Aug. 24, a home on Belmont Highway caught fire when the owner used a blowtorch to get rid of a wasp nest on the side of the house, according to the fire department. That fire also spread to the attic.

“If an over the counter pest control method is not working, then please leave it to the professionals with your bug infestation and do not turn to fire as a means of exterminating,” Cash wrote in his statement.