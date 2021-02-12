Deputies on scene of reported barricaded gunman in northwest Hall

A man authorities say may be armed has barricaded himself inside a home in northwest Hall County, and deputies are on scene, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries have been reported.

The deputies are trying to get the man to come out of the home on Underwood Drive peacefully, a post on the sheriff's office Facebook says.

The sheriff's office responded to reports of a barricaded gunman at approximately 10:45 a.m. and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution, the post says.

The man in the home is not the same person who walked away from an inmate work detail this morning, the sheriff's office said.

