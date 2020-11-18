Dawson County driver charged in Gainesville man's death in April wreck

A Dawson County man who was involved in a fatal wreck on Ga. Highway 53 in April has now been charged with homicide by vehicle.
James Edwin White Jr., 42, of Dawsonville, was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Nov. 10, following an investigation by the Georgia State Patrol into a fatal wreck April 7.
At the time of the wreck, officials with GSP told the Dawson County News that a Dodge Ram truck driven by White crossed over the centerline while traveling east on Ga. 53 in Dawson County and struck a westbound Ford Focus sedan.
The Ford Focus's driver, 33-year-old Tyler Fried of Gainesville, was killed in the crash, according to Cpl. Travis Sanders of the Georgia State Patrol.
White, who was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sanders said.
According to Dawson County Detention Center records, White surrendered himself to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and has been charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, DUI drugs, failure to maintain lane and failure to wear seat belt.
White was later released from the detention center under a bond of $25,200. When reached by phone on Wednesday, White declined to comment on his arrest.
As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and GSP officials had not responded to the DCN’s requests for comment on this arrest.