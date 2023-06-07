DA clears Hall Sheriff’s sergeant in 2022 shooting of man armed with ax during standoff

A Hall County man shot after a standoff with law enforcement pleaded guilty to attempted arson, and the officer who shot was cleared by the district attorney of any wrongdoing, according to court documents.

Randy Berry, 35, entered a negotiated guilty plea May 25 to attempted first-degree arson, terroristic threats, misdemeanor obstruction and misdemeanor reckless conduct. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin to 8 years on probation.

Berry also signed an agreement to enter into the Health Empowerment Linkage and Possibilities Court, commonly referred to as the mental health court program.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 a.m. July 16, 2022 on Lakeview Lane in Gainesville.

The Sheriff’s Office said Berry stopped communicating with authorities around 4 a.m., and the SWAT team’s commanders authorized officers to use force “to end the standoff.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the officer’s shooting, which was then turned over to Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh for review.

Darragh cleared the officer, Sgt. Mark Mason, of any criminal liability in the shooting.

“The shooting of Randy Lee Berry, who suffered only minor injuries not requiring hospital admittance, was fully justified and even necessary to prevent harm to others or the loss of human life, though Berry may have himself been killed,” Darragh wrote in a letter to the GBI.

According to Darragh’s letter, Berry was with his girlfriend, Chrisie Lundquist, earlier that day and was exhibiting paranoid behavior.

“During the investigation, Berry described himself as being schizophrenic and bipolar,” Darragh wrote. “He had recently been released from jail and had gone off some of his medications.”

Berry’s mother became concerned and called for the Sheriff’s Office to perform a welfare check, Darragh wrote.

When deputies arrived at the home, Berry was concerned about being taken back to jail and “holed up in a two-story shed on the property with Chrisie Lundquist,” Darragh wrote.

“He refused to exit from the building and held an ax threatening to bust his own head open with it should deputies approach,” Darragh wrote. “He had Chrisie Lundquist with him in the shed, and it was reasonably believed by deputies that she was a hostage.”

Lundquist would not come out of the shed, and Berry poured gasoline on himself, the district attorney said.

Berry threatened to pour five more gallons in the shed and set it on fire, Darragh wrote.

“Chrisie Lundquist stayed with him and at one point, Berry even lit a cigarette for himself despite being doused with gasoline,” Darragh wrote.

The district attorney said the building was barricaded with straps, and neither negotiators nor the mental health professionals were able to get Berry to come out of the shed.

Mason, a trained sniper, was given authority to take the shot after Berry said he was done with negotiations and made it harder for him to be seen, Darragh said.

“As Berry was using material to block the last opening for him to be seen, the opportunity came,” Darragh wrote. “As Berry was moving, Sgt. Mason tracked his movement and shot once. Berry was only slightly injured with shrapnel type wounds to his upper arm and right wrist.”

Deputies cut the straps on the building, and Lundquist and Berry decided to leave, the district attorney said.

In addition to the sentence, Gosselin ordered that Berry engage in mental health treatment with Avita Community Partners or a similar provider and to take all prescribed medications.

Berry will remain on the mental health caseload for purposes of probation.

Berry’s attorney, Brett Turner, did not return calls for comment.