Court records show Lula woman accused in firefighter charity scam has a history of such charges

A Lula woman accused of claiming she was selling cakes to raise money for a recently deceased firefighter’s family has a record of similar attempts in the past, according to court documents.
Linda Alice Morgan, 51, was charged with fraudulent telephone solicitation and was arrested at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 29. She was released on $1,300 bond later that day, authorities said.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Morgan allegedly called a Clermont business owner on Sept. 18, saying she was selling cakes for $40 to raise money for the firefighter’s family.
The business owner did not buy a cake and later called Fire Station 11, where the firefighter had worked, to verify the information he received from Morgan, Booth said.
“While (Hall County Fire Services) recently lost a sergeant who worked at the station to cancer, the names didn’t match,” Booth wrote in a news release.
The business owner then called the sheriff’s office to report the incident.
The case is still under investigation, Booth said, and anyone who may have purchased a cake from Morgan “under the guise of the fundraising story” should contact the investigator at 770-297-4686.
Booth confirmed Morgan was also the same person in a March 2019 case, when she was accused of fraudulently seeking a charitable donation of $30 for a cake on behalf of Free Chapel Worship Center.
Lt. Scott Ware previously told The Times this was done without Free Chapel’s knowledge.
She was charged in a Hall County State Court accusation with misdemeanor theft by deception and false statement by telephone solicitors, according to court documents.
The prosecution dropped the theft by deception charge, and Morgan pleaded no contest to the false statement charge in February 2020, according to court documents.
The sentence was 12 months with 20 days to be served in the Hall County Jail, with the remainder on probation, according to court records. She received credit for time served.
In 2015, Morgan was charged with impersonating a public officer, false statement by telephone and theft by deception, when she was accused of presenting herself as an employee of Flowery Branch City Hall when calling multiple businesses in South Hall.
Oakwood Police Lt. Todd Templeton previously told The Times she called saying she was raising money for the police chief’s daughter, who had lost everything in a house fire.
Morgan took a negotiated plea in November 2015 and was given three years on probation.
Attempts to reach Morgan’s former legal counsel during her previous cases for comment were unsuccessful.
No attorney information was available for Morgan with Magistrate Court officials Monday, Oct. 5.