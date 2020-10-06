Court records show Lula woman accused in firefighter charity scam has a history of such charges

A Lula woman accused of claiming she was selling cakes to raise money for a recently deceased firefighter’s family has a record of similar attempts in the past, according to court documents.



Linda Alice Morgan, 51, was charged with fraudulent telephone solicitation and was arrested at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 29. She was released on $1,300 bond later that day, authorities said.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Morgan allegedly called a Clermont business owner on Sept. 18, saying she was selling cakes for $40 to raise money for the firefighter’s family.

The business owner did not buy a cake and later called Fire Station 11, where the firefighter had worked, to verify the information he received from Morgan, Booth said.