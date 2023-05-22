County reaches settlement in case involving former Hall Sheriff's crossing guard struck by vehicle

The county has reached a settlement with a traffic guard formerly employed by Hall County Sheriff’s Office who was struck by a vehicle near East Hall High School in 2021.
Lester Harris, who suffered major injuries to his back, left leg and shoulder after he was hit at the intersection of East Hall Road and East Hall Drive, will receive $227,349 from the county. Approval of the settlement by commissioners is expected during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Hall County Government Center.
“It’s a workers compensation case,” Hall County Attorney Bill Linkous explained after a work session Monday. “Workers compensation is not like a normal lawsuit where there’s liability…workers compensation applies where there was an injury by someone who was employed by the employer within the scope of their employment.”
Linkous said there was “no doubt” Harris suffered “severe injuries.”
The incident occurred about 8 a.m. Nov 19 when a Chevrolet Malibu heading north on East Hall Road approached the school zone, according to the Georgia State Patrol. State patrol post commander D.A. Rathel said the driver “disobeyed the school crossing guard” and struck Harris with the front right side of his car.