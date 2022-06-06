Clermont man pleads guilty to reduced charge from 2020 Hall chase

A Clermont man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge from a 2020 chase where he was accused of ramming a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol vehicle, according to court documents.

Christopher Michael Farmer, 46, was originally charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer from an August 2020 chase in Gainesville. He pleaded guilty June 1 to an amended charge of felony obstruction of an officer among other charges.

Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver sentenced Farmer to 10 years with the first four years in prison. He was given credit for time served since August 2020.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw Corey Michael Weaver, of Dahlonega, Aug. 12, 2020, as a passenger in a Honda Accord at the intersection of Jesse Jewell and Limestone parkways.

Weaver was wanted on a Superior Court probation warrant. Weaver received a 15-year sentence in 2021 in a separate case.

The Sheriff’s Office said Farmer was driving the Honda and rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle, leading to a chase.

Defense attorney Les Aiken said his client had no intention to ram the deputy’s car, adding that the collision caused minor damage.

“He was trying to get around it and leave the area,” Aiken said.

Georgia State Patrol troopers were able to stop the car at Pass Circle and detain Farmer.

Deputies found 6 grams of meth, electronic scales, baggies and syringes in Farmer’s car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Farmer was also ordered by the judge to continue with mental health treatment.

Aiken said he felt it was a fair resolution to the case.