Clarkesville man charged in multi-county mail theft investigation

A Clarkesville man is behind bars and has warrants pending from Lumpkin County in connection to a mail theft investigation that spanned five counties, authorities say.

Kristopher Jordan Beasley, 26, was arrested after a suspicious person call Aug. 23 near the Hofbrau Hotel in Helen, according to Helen Police.

Helen Police said roughly three 30-gallon trash bags of mail were seized from Beasley’s car after the suspicious call investigation.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Alan Roach said Beasley is being held in the White County Detention Center and that warrants have been obtained for "Lumpkin County on the theft charges of the mail.”