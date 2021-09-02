Buford man accused of distributing fentanyl in GBI investigation

Georgia Bureau of Investigation undercover agents arrested a Buford man after they set up a buy for 1,000 suspected fentanyl/heroin pills during a drug investigation, according to authorities.
A GBI special agent filed an affidavit Aug. 24 in federal court in support of a criminal complaint for Jamerris Head, 37, of Buford, for distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl.
According to the affidavit, a GBI confidential informant contacted Head June 9 about buying heroin/fentanyl.
The informant went to a residential address in Buford and returned with 48 grams of fentanyl, saying Head was the one who provided the drugs, according to the affidavit.
Two months later, agents contacted Head to purchase 1,000 “suspected pressed fentanyl/heroin pills,” and Head told the agent to meet him at a Lilburn apartment complex, according to the affidavit.
After the deal, an undercover agent recorded a phone conversation with Head, according to the affidavit.
“During this conversation, Head stated, ‘Remember I sale them per pill … but when somebody pick up like that I got to get them the player price, people be looking at them like they knockoff but I know they better than that,” according to the affidavit.
Head also allegedly said he could get a better price on the pills, according to the affidavit.
“Based on my training and experience, many pills sold on the street are fakes or ‘knockoffs,’” according to the affidavit. “However, Head is telling the undercover officer that the pills he sold are not fake, and are in fact a controlled substance in pill form.”
The affidavit noted that audio/video recording devices were used during the investigation.
The GBI agent said in the filing that the case was based on his personal knowledge and information provided to him by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and other GBI agents.
Defense attorney Allison Dawson did not return requests for comment Thursday, Sept. 2.