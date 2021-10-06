Buford High junior killed in crash





Police did not release any further information on the wreck, saying the investigation is still being worked by the Gwinnett Police Accident Unit.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to his family,” according to the Buford High Wolves Wrestling Facebook page. “Please keep his family and our wrestling family in your thoughts.”

A GoFundMe page set up for the family said the wreck was three days before Aaron’s 17th birthday. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, nearly $24,000 had been raised.

“I know there are so many people who loved and cared for Aaron and may my prayers be with all of you as I hope your prayers are with my family,” according to the fundraising page. “Anything helps with this shocking process we are having to go through, we want him to have the best memorial service possible. Aaron will never be forgotten and he is in a better place with our Heavenly Father now.”

Buford High School Athletic Director Tony Wolfe said the students learned of it early Tuesday, Oct. 5, though he didn’t know how the information got out.

“It’s obviously shocking,” Wolfe said. “He had been in Buford schools his entire life, so obviously he had made a world of connections with students and faculty alike throughout our whole school system. These things are never easy, not easy for faculty or our student body.”

Wolfe said there were counselors on hand Tuesday to help those grieving.

Though he didn’t have a chance to get to know Kirkland personally, Wolfe said the junior was described as an outgoing kid who was well liked.

Kirkland placed fourth in the state 195-pound weight division for wrestling.

Wolfe said the place was “really remarkable, because I understand he didn’t start wrestling until ninth grade.”

“To accomplish that as a sophomore, (he) certainly had made great strides as a wrestler in our program,” Wolfe said.