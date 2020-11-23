Buckle up before you chow down: Law enforcement watching seatbelt usage on Thanksgiving holiday travel

Even with fewer people expected on Georgia roadways, law enforcement said it will be focusing on drivers being buckled and safe during the Thanksgiving holiday travel days.



The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said officers will be focusing on seatbelt usage, distracted driving, speeding and impaired drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which started on Nov. 16 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 29.

“We’re seeing, compared to this time last year, an increase in traffic fatalities on our roads overall even though the volume of traffic has dropped about on average 10-15%,” highway safety spokesman Robert Hydrick said.