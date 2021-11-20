Bond granted for Gainesville woman charged in 2-year-old’s death

A Gainesville woman charged with felony murder was granted a $50,000 bond Wednesday, while her husband had his preliminary hearing moved to next month.

Juan Martinez, 31, and Nancy Martinez, 32, were each charged with felony murder and first-degree child cruelty in October in the death of 2-year-old Valeria Jordan Garfias.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the couple were taking care of the toddler while the toddler’s parents were at work.