Black bear killed on I-985, deputy believes it was hit by car

A bear was found dead on Interstate 985 Saturday, May 13, near the Hall-Gwinnett county line, authorities said.

Gwinnett County Police received calls around 9-10 a.m. Saturday about a bear.

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy went looking for the bear, but the animal was ultimately found on the Gwinnett side of the interstate.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy responding to the area found no one at the scene.

The deputy “believes a vehicle hit the bear, but he can’t say for sure,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When the Department of Natural Resources’ game management office reached out to the 911 dispatch operator, the agency was told an officer was en route to the scene.

DNR wildlife management spokeswoman Melissa Cummings said the 911 dispatcher called the DNR staff back a few minutes later to tell them that the bear was dead on arrival.

Cummings said black bears are the only bears found in Georgia. North Georgia has the largest population of black bears, though there are some in central Georgia and near the Okefenokee Swamp, Cummings said.

“During spring and summer, it is not uncommon for bears to come out of the mountain as they search for food,” Cummings said.

Young male bears also venture further outside of their normal area as they seek territory of their own and “avoid larger male bears,” Cummings said.