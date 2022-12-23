Authorities searching for machete-wielding man who robbed East Hall convenience store

A man entered an East Hall convenience store with a machete and robbed the business before running from the scene, according to authorities.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the armed robbery suspect from an incident around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 on Ga. 52/Old Cornelia Highway.
The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect demanded money from the East Hall Food Mart clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The clerk was uninjured.
A K9 unit searched the area to no avail.
The suspect was seen wearing dark-colored clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt, pants, sunglasses and a ski mask.
Anyone with information can contact the investigator at 770-718-5159.