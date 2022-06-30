Authorities release sketch of woman found dead in Flowery Branch in suspected homicide

Hall County Sheriff’s detectives have been unable to identify a woman found dead on June 20 in Flowery Branch in the woods.

On Thursday during a press conference, investigators released a sketch of the woman and a person of interest in what they are calling a suspected homicide.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Don Scalia said further forensic testing is underway to determine the woman’s cause of death.

He did not release information on the state of the woman’s body or any trauma found.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic sketch artist drew what the woman may look like.

Scalia said the woman may be mixed race in her late 20s to early 30s, standing roughly 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

Scalia drew attention to the woman’s pink manicured nails with a sparkling polish.

“Hopefully if someone sees that, they can possibly identify where that work might have been done,” he said.

Scalia said they did not have an estimate of how long the body was out in that wooded area off Paradise Point Road.

The lieutenant said the person of interest is a White man, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a stocky build. He is believed to be between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11.

Scalia said the relationship between the two is unknown.

Scalia showed surveillance footage of the person of interest and a dark gray SUV, though Scalia did not release any further details on the SUV.

Anyone with information can anonymously leave tips at intelrequest@hallcounty.org or 770-503-3232.