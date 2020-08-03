Authorities: No one injured in South Hall house fire

No injuries were reported in a house fire near the intersection of Radford and Jim Crow roads on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to the 5500 block of Radford Road at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, to find heavy, black smoke pouring out of the attic of a 1,500-square-foot home, said Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zach Brackett.

Arriving units had the fire under control about 40 minutes later, Brackett said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, Brackett said.