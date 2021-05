Authorities said they are asking for help to find a 16-year-old who was last seen at Johnson High School.



Faustino Junior Sanchez was last seen Tuesday, April 27, at the school.

The case was classified as a runaway by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Faustino is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information on Faustino’s whereabouts should call the investigator at 770-533-7187.