Authorities looking for Gainesville man accused of rape, child molestation

Authorities are asking for help to find a Gainesville man with arrest warrants on charges including rape and child molestation.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, 24, has warrants that include two counts of rape, one count of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.
Investigators obtained the warrants for Hernandez-Bonilla’s arrest April 12.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the man was last seen driving a foreign black passenger car on Royal Way in Gainesville.
Known to work in the field of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, Hernandez-Bonilla has been known to use the names Alex Bonilla, Selvin Arnulfo Bonilla, Selvin Bonilla and Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez, Booth said.
Hernandez-Bonilla is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Booth said the rape allegation stems from a June 2020 incident, while the remaining charges involve a different girl under the age of 16 sometime between September and November 2019.
Booth said Hernandez-Bonilla also has outstanding warrants from a 2017 traffic incident on Athens Highway at Monroe Drive. Those charges included fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstruction of an officer and failure to maintain lane.
Anyone who sees Hernandez-Bonilla should not approach but instead call 911, Booth said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the investigators at 770-536-5206 or 770-297-4697.