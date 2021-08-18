Authorities: Gainesville man shot woman in chest, then drove her to fire station

A Gainesville man initially believed to have accidentally shot a woman is now charged with shooting her intentionally, according to authorities.
Clinton Andrew Smith, 29, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 18, and charged with one count of aggravated battery and aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Aug. 9 to a report of a 30-year-old woman at Fire Station No. 3 on Ledan Extension with a gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities said Smith had driven her there after the shooting in his home. The fire department transported the woman to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said deputies spoke with Smith and believed initially that Smith’s handgun fired accidentally, Booth said.
“Following further investigation, detectives determined that Smith intentionally assaulted the victim during a disagreement,” Booth wrote in an email. “He pointed his handgun at her head and then shot her in her chest, causing serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”
Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained arrest warrants Monday, Aug. 16, and Smith was taken into custody Wednesday. He remained Wednesday in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
The case is still under investigation, and no further details were provided Wednesday.
No attorney information was available for Smith Wednesday from Magistrate Court officials.