Authorities diverting southbound I-985 traffic due to fuel spill

Lanes are back open, after authorities diverted southbound traffic at the Spout Springs Road exit on Interstate 985 for a diesel fuel spill on the highway.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, the 150-gallon spill happened after a tractor trailer hit a guardrail. Lanes were back open around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities said the tractor trailer jack-knifed, and the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division, the Hall County Fire Services and a HERO unit have responded to the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.