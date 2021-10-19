Chestatee coach’s affair with student’s mother played role in accusations, defense attorney argues in first day of trial

Jackson called the girl to the stand for her to describe the events that “ultimately result in one of her darkest days where she had to quit the sport she loved.”

“She was looking for medicine but she got sexual assault and trauma in return,” Jackson said.

The girl testified she sent a Snapchat to Daniel about her lingering headache and that she needed medicine. Daniel replied she could get medicine from him when he came up from the middle school, the girl said.

Daniel also “was asking me what helped headaches, and that’s whenever he told me that orgasms help headaches,” the girl testified.

“At the time, I don’t even think I really knew what an orgasm was,” the girl testified.

The girl cried as she detailed the allegations from nearly four years ago. The prosecution said Daniel began to massage the girl’s temples before moving his hands down her body.

The accusation filed by Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard alleges that Daniel touched the girl’s breast and pushed his penis against her body.

The girl went to a school resource officer and said she needed to speak with him.

Not knowing the magnitude of what she planned to divulge, the officer advised her to go play in the game and to talk in the morning, Jackson said.

After basketball practice the next morning, the girl went to the school resource officer and told him she was touched inappropriately by her coach, Jackson said.

The girl was interviewed again in February, where she added more details about what happened.

Jackson said she has been consistent in how she has explained what happened.

During his opening statement, Summer said Daniel maintains he is not guilty on all of the charges laid against him. He said his client and the girl did have a close relationship where “Webster thought he was a father figure.”