All February trials in Hall canceled; grand jury off until at least mid-February

All trials in February for both Hall County Superior Court and State Court are canceled, and a new grand jury will likely be at least another month away, according to court officials.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit courts coordinator Margie Reed-Payne said in an announcement Friday, Jan. 8, that the circuit canceled the trials in February across both Hall and Dawson counties in accordance with an order from the Georgia Supreme Court.

“While we were prepared to resume, having worked with health and county officials to implement every possible preventative protocol, the current circumstances are of grave concern,” Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin said in an emailed statement. “Jury proceedings must and will return soon, but given the still-rising case numbers and the strains already placed on our local health system, the judges are in agreement—the best course of action is to wait.”

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton issued an order Friday extending the prohibition on jury proceedings mentioning the “escalating danger presented by the significant increase in COVID-19 cases late in 2020.”

Reed-Payne said a new grand jury will likely not be empaneled until mid-February “at the earliest.”



