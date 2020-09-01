Alcohol and drugs suspected ‘contributing factor’ in crash that killed Buford woman, authorities say

Investigators say drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the Thursday, Aug. 27, single-vehicle crash in South Hall that killed the driver and seriously injured the passenger, according to Georgia State Patrol.

An accident report also shows the passenger told authorities the two had been drinking alcoholic beverages during the day and that police found unopened alcohol bottles, prescription medication and “illegal narcotics” in the vehicle.

It wasn't immediately clear what kinds of drugs were found or in what quantity. Authorities also did not say whether the driver had drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.