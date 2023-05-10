Aggravated assault charges dismissed, man pleads to DUI from 2021

The prosecution dismissed four counts of aggravated assault for a Gainesville man previously accused of ramming the back of a car and pulling a knife on the driver, according to court documents.



William Michael Burchfield, 36, took a negotiated guilty plea Tuesday, May 9, to DUI and other driving-related offenses. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Lindsay Burton to four years with six months jail time.

Having been incarcerated for months, Burchfield was released by the jail Tuesday, May 9.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigated a reckless driver call May 1, 2021 on U.S. 129/Cleveland Highway and Cottage Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office previously told The Times Burchfield tailgated another car, rammed the back and approached the car with a knife.

Burchfield was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault, hit and run, driving under the influence (less safe), aggressive driving, improper backing and improper passing.

Burchfield’s attorney, Rick Ryczek Jr., previously filed a motion to declare his client immune from prosecution, claiming that he was defending himself.

Burton denied the motion, writing that Burchfield did not present evidence showing he was entitled to immunity from prosecution.

The prosecution dismissed the aggravated assault charges and the hit and run charge.

Burton ordered that Burchfield complete the Hall County mental health court known as the Health Empowerment Linkage and Possibilities Court. The judge also ordered that he remain on the mental health caseload in probation and that he follow through with the services at Avita Community Partners or a similar mental health provider.

Burchfield was also ordered to pay $1,898.50 in fines and court costs.

Though the legal limit in Georgia for blood alcohol concentration is 0.08, law enforcement can still charge DUI (less safe) if the person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol “to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive,” according to Georgia law.

Ryczek did not return requests for comment.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh was not familiar with the details of the disposition when reached Wednesday, May 10.



